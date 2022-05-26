GTA Online Weekly Update (May 26) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

We’ve nearly made it to the end of May at last! But before the month is over, we’ve got one more GTA Online Weekly Update to reap the rewards from. As with all weeks past and future, the update has provided a series of limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over. The GTA Online May 26 weekly update has a lot going for it in terms of Motorcycle club businesses and supplies, as well as a fancy new remixed version of The Vespucci Job you’ll want to try out.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Youga Classic - you can grab it by landing a top five finish in Car Meet Races for two days in a row.

Like, yoinks. That's one hell of a car.

Podium Car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Revolter, which can normally only be found at Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,610,000.

A luxury car for a player of luxury.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Ubermacht Sentinel XS and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

If you're looking for something fast this week, make the prize ride your top priority.

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial can be found in. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trials can be found over in the Calafia Way. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:24.20.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

The Vespucci Job (Remix)

Truck Off

Missile Base/Diamond/Bunker Adv Modes

Mobile Operations

VIP Work

MC Work & Contracts/li>

Bodyguard/Associate Salary

Clothing Unlocks

Sadly, we’re getting no free clothing this week in GTA Online, so you'll have to go out and buy your own new threads this time around.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

75% off:

Imani Phone Services

50% off:

Biker Supplies

40% off:

Fagaloa ($201,000)

30% off:

MC Businesses

Vehicle Warehouses

Special Cargo Warehouses

Caracara ($1,242,500)

Granger 3600LX ($966,000)

Turreted Limo ($1,155,000)

Vamos ($417,200))

Free Log-in Rewards

This week, members of a Motorcycle club will have access to several free abilities that usually require a cash investment. As such, be sure to make use of these whenever you can before they become costly again!

Vice Presidents can use the following abilities for free::

Drop Bull Shark Testosterone

Sergeants-at-arms can use the following abilities for free::

Drop Ammo

Drop Molotov

Enforcers can use the following abilities for free::

Drop Armour

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.