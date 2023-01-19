GTA Online Weekly Update (January 19) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

January 19 has come around, which means we’ve just got a whole new selection of bonuses, discounts, and new content thanks to the GTA Online Weekly Update! As with all weeks, you’ve got the typical spread of free vehicles for skillful or lucky players, price reductions on certain vehicles, and bonuses to a select number of missions.

In the GTA Online January 19 weekly update we’ve got a brand new car up for sale, as well as a new side activity in the form of Taxi driving, which should act as a nice distraction from all the dishonest payouts you’ve been getting recently.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

New Content

The first big of new content added with the January 19 weekly update is the Brickade 6x6, a heavily armoured vehicle purchasable from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,450,000.

If you’d rather give up the crime and pick up a respectable day job, you can also go to the Los Santos Taxi hub by the Casino and start doing Taxi missions. These pay out for each successful trip you make, and can act as a relaxing way of netting some extra money on the side.

If you’re really into the Taxi lifestyle, you can even buy a personal one for yourself for $650,000. If you own it, you can start Taxi missions from anywhere on the map, so it should save you plenty of time.

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

You can't get much cooler than a Torero

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Torero - you can grab it by landing a top three finish in Street Races for three days in a row.

Podium Car

A super pricey car could be yours, if luck is on your side.

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Autarch, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $1,955,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

A damn fast bike, supercharged.

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Osiris

Jester RR

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Champion

Sugoi

Ignus

Sultan RS Classic

811

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Vinewod Hills. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:58.80.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

First Dose Missions)

Special Vehicle Races

1.5x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Special Cargo Sell Missions

High Demand Bonus

Clothing Unlocks

Unfortunately, there are no free unlocks this week!

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Animal masks (Dog, Pig, Horse and Rabbit)

30% off:

Executive offices and renovations

Osiris ($1,365,000)

Pfister 811 ($794,500)

Sparrow ($1,270,500)

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

