Having received Deathloop in 2021, it's time for Bethesda's next console exclusive to hit PlayStation 5 in the form of Ghostwire Tokyo, hitting shelves on March 25th. This is the same acclaimed studio who previously gave us the two Evil Within games, and Ghostwire Tokyo looks set to be similarly strange and interesting.

Ghostwire Tokyo is an action adventure game with horror and supernatural elements. The plot revolves around ghost-like 'visitors' who've arrived to the city of Tokyo while all citizens seem to have vanished. Using physical and magical abilities, your goal is to find out what's behind these strange events while fending off these enemies.

The best place to save yourself a tidy sum with a pre-order is to go through Base. They're selling the PS5 standard edition for £44.85, a discount of up to £15 compared to other retailers. If ShopTo is your go-to for games, they have their pre-orders open at £49.85.

ShopTo also include pre-order bonuses of in-game content, such as the hannya and premium biker outfit packs, something that's also promised by GAME, Argos and 365games too.

Although Amazon are selling all versions of the game at standard retail pricing, each comes with an exclusive metal poster. That's for both standard and deluxe versions for the PS5, and the standard and deluxe editions for PC.

The deluxe edition of Ghostwire Tokyo includes two additional outfit packs: streetwear and shinobi. It also includes access to the kunai weapon which you can select in-game.

