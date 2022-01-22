Get 3 months of EA Play for the price of one

Quick bit of news for you: EA is offering up a nice deal on three months of EA Play.

From now until February 8, new members can get three months of EA Play for the price of one. This means three months’ worth of service will run you $4.99. After your initial 90-day period is over, your membership will renew at the then-current monthly renewal price. Unless you cancel, of course.

Just remember that when the subscription or any trial ends, you will no longer have access to the membership benefits, including Play List titles, game upgrades, or in-game purchases made in a Play List title, unless you separately have access to that Play List title for the applicable Platform.

The deal is available for EA Play PC, Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.

The service offers limited time trials on news releases, temporary free access to certain Play List titles, in-game rewards, and members get a 10% discount on select titles. There are also plenty of games available to try out through the Play List which is updated frequently.

Right now, for example, with a membership, you can play games like It Takes Two, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Knockout City, FIFA 21, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and more.

If you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass sub, EA Play is already included as part of your membership.

Again, just a heads up for those who have been contemplating grabbing a subscription.