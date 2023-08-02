Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream release date and start time

The next big update for Genshin Impact is just around the corner. And HoYoverse are about to take a deep dive into the patch in the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream this week, with the release date and start time fast approaching.

It has already been revealed that Genshin Impact 4.0 will be adding the new Fontaine region - which we should find out more about in the upcoming 'As Light Rain Falls Without Reason' broadcast. The special program should also announce the next Banners and dish out some time-limited Genshin Impact codes that offer free Primogems.

To help you prepare for the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream we've rounded up everything you need to know. We've got details on the next special program's release date and start times for different regions around the world. We'll also talk you through how to watch the stream online live, and explain when the replay will be available.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What time is the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream starts at 12:30pm BST on Friday 4 August 2023.

Across the globe, that's the following times:

US (West Coast) : 4:30am PDT

: 4:30am PDT US (East Coast) : 7:30am EDT

: 7:30am EDT UK : 12:30pm BST

: 12:30pm BST Europe : 1:30pm CEST

: 1:30pm CEST Japan : 8:30pm JST

: 8:30pm JST Australia: 9:30pm AEST

Image credit: HoYoverse

How to watch the Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program

The Genshin Impact 'As Light Rain Falls Without Reason' special program will be broadcast live on the Genshin Impact Twitch channel. If you're not able to watch the Genshin Impact 4.0 broadcast live then a replay will be available an hour after the stream begins on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Dear Travelers, It's announcement time! The special program for #GenshinImpact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 8/4/2023 at 07:30 AM (UTC-4) — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 2, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream

As per usual, HoYoverse has only hinted at what's coming in the next Genshin Impact livestream. The Chinese devs said the broadcast will reveal "juicy details" about new game content for version 4.0 and also drop some brand new redemption codes. This was revealed in the tweet announcing the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream start date and time.

In a separate tweet, the game's official Twitter account also teased fans about the upcoming arrival of the new Fontaine map region, which we should find out more about in the next special program, and explained what fans should do to prepare for the expansion.

Players that have completed Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" will get access to a Teleport Waypoint in Sumeru which will let them fast travel to a spot near Fontaine. The Genshin Impact Twitter also advised players to complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI "Caribert" so they can get the most out of the Archon Quests in Fontaine.

Tips for Travelers: Preparations for Fontaine How exciting~ The journey to Fontaine is about to begin! After Version 4.0 comes online, Travelers who have completed Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" will automatically unlock a Teleport Waypoint in the Realm of Farakhkert in Sumeru. You will be able to use this to quickly arrive near Fontaine! — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 2, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Looking for more Genshin Impact content? Then head to our pages on Nilotpala Lotus locations, Sango Pearl locations and Cor Lapis locations for more help with the hit free-to-play game.