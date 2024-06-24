UK retail chain GAME, somewhere you've probably bought at least one title from over the years if you live in Sadness Island, has denied a report that it's set to move away from actually selling physical games in-store.

The report in question, from Gfinity Esports, claimed that the move would see folks only have the option of picking up physical games or hardware that they've already pre-ordered, or have bought online via GAME's website and elected to have shipped to a nearby store.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Frasers Group, GAME's current owner, has denied the report's contents in a statement to VG247, saying: "This reporting is categorically not true. GAME continues to support the physical gaming market, offering a wide-range of physical games, hardware, software, accessories and digital gift cards, in stores and online."

Earlier this year, GAME brought an end to its trade-in service for physical games, meaning you can no longer buy or exchange your pre-owned copies of titles, and it's since announced that both the standard GAME Reward scheme and its Elite membership tier will be brought to an end on July 31, with any remaining reward points left after in accounts after the closure date being rendered unusable. So, you'll need to get your points spent before then, or risk losing them for nothing.

In April, Eurogamer also reported that GAME was cutting an unspecified number of jobs, with staff saying they'd told to expect redundancies as the company moved most non-managerial employees to zero-hour contracts.

Frasers Group, founded by Mike Ashley, acquired GAME back in 2019, in a deal worth £52 million.