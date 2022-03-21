Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 2 has no building, which is proving to be controversial

In case you missed the news over the weekend, Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 2 is finally here. Titled Resistance, the update brings your typical selection of new cosmetics, a new battle pass, weapons and more. However, it’s the outright removal of building that has caught the attention of the masses.

It takes a lot to surprise the Fortnite community these days. The game has pulled off some truly outrageous stunts in the past, such as a massive fight against Galactus, wild animal taming, and an Among Us inspired Imposter mode.

But it’s the removal of a feature that’s raised eyebrows this time around. For as long as Fortnite has been around, building has been a fundamental part of the game. Taking a look at the Fortnite reddit, the community is torn on how to feel about the situation. User Holandash praised the change, and wrote about how it has helped interest them and their friends.

“I've seen a lot of people that stopped playing years ago giving the game a chance again, so thank you Epic! Really hope that this no build can be added as an extra mode (without deleting it from pubs, arena and creative, of course)

My friends and I are Supreme on CSGO and Immortal on Valorant, so we are having a blast fighting against players only using gun and movement mechanics, and even when my friends die, they don't seem to get tilted a lot like dying to someone fullboxing and editing on them”

However, on the flip side of the argument, you have some players battling against the idea of removing construction as a mechanic. For years, people have claimed that building has ruined Fortnite for them, and users such as StarrOcean are keen to humorously point out the ridiculousness of these claims.

“I'm so tired of loading into a game of Fortnite and being beamed by all these sweaty aimers with their scoped weapons. Fortnite used to be like minecraft with guns, where you had to use skills like building and first shot accuracy, but now as soon as someone sees you, they start spamming their scoped AR's. I work 7 jobs and have 20 kids and just don't have time to practise shooting, like all these no-life 9-year-olds. Please Fortnite remove guns, so people like me can have fun again”

Regardless of where you stand on the matter, it’s clear that this season of Fortnite is truly unique from an already diverse history of exciting content updates. What do you think about the removal of buildings from Fortnite this season? Are you a fan, or would you rather it was still around?