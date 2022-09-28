If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
flippin fun

Dead by Daylight developer's new party game, Flippin Misfits, is now available for less than five dollars

It flips the melee brawler formula on it's head, literally.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

First revealed at the Behaviour Beyond showcase, the developer behind Dead by Daylight has now launched its colourful party game, Flippin Misfits, on Steam.

Catch the launch trailer for Flippin Misfits here.

Behaviour Interactive’s party title takes the traditional melee-brawler formula and transforms it, making you and your pals use physics and control gravity in the bid to secure a win. The game also takes place on a spaceship known as the Arkade, which the gang has turned into their own set of arenas for gravity-based brawling.

You must attempt to cover all angles, literally, as brawling takes place on the floor, ceiling, and just about anywhere your Blazarpack can take you. In an additional bid to make Flippin Misfits as chaotic as possible, there are 35 different power-ups to play around with.

Although, you’ll only be able to choose one from a random assortment of five before each match. That said, matches look pretty short, meaning players can likely blast through and find their favourite power-ups in no time at all.

Flippin Misfits’ lead game designer, Jean-Philippe Laberge, says, “I’m thrilled to finally be able to share this exciting and unique game with the world! After a challenging but fun year of development, I am truly amazed at the quality level our team has been able to pull off with Flippin Misfits. I can hardly wait to see the incredible battles players will have in our 360-degree gravity-swapping arenas!”

If you think Flippin Misfits is up your avenue, it’s available on Steam now, and is only £3.99 / $4.99 / €4.99.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch