Red XIII narrates this Final Fantasy 7 Remake video that recaps the saga ahead of Rebirth's release

Square Enix today released a video recap for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth titled the Story So Far.

While it's watchable ahead ofthe game's February release, it will also be viewable from the game's main menu after Rebirth is made available.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - The Story So Far

The refresher video is narrated by Red XIII, the beast who offers wisdom to Cloud and his party. Red XIII recaps the events of FF7 Remake, the first installment in the remake project.

Additionally, new screenshots were released, including artwork featuring Aerith and the Highwind airship. The screenshots explore the town of Kalm, the abandoned Mythril Mine, the summon Kujata, side characters, and more.

Alongside the trailer, it was announced that Active and Classic modes return from FF7 Remake, allowing you to choose your battle style: fast-paced or methodical decision-making. This also includes three difficulty settings: Easy, Normal, and the new Dynamic setting, allowing further customization.

The new standalone adventure finds Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith, and Red XIII escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar into the world beyond. To hunt down Sephiroth, a fallen hero and vengeful swordsman from Cloud's past, our heroes will join forces with new companions, such as the ninja operative Yuffie and the feline-shaped robot Cait Sith.

You will lead these characters into battle and use powerful synergy abilities to overcome their fates and explore reimagined locales while encountering dozens of hours of side quests, fiend hunts, mini-games, and stories of the planet's people and cultures.

The second in the planned FF7 Remake trilogy, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will arrive on PS5 February 24.