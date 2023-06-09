If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
TEST IS ANDROID ONLY

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is getting a closed beta test, and Android users can sign-up

Only players residing in the US and Canada can participate.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

A new trailer for the upcoming mobile game Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis debuted during the Summer Game Fest 2023 live showcase.

Pre-registration is now live on the App Store and Google Play.

Relive the memorable moments from FF7 and experience the journey of Sephiroth.

By pre-registering on an Android device, you will have the chance to participate in an upcoming closed beta test planned for July 6-13. The beta is only available to Android users.

The game is a chapter-structured RPG experience that will cover key elements of the Final Fantasy 7 timeline, including the events of the original game, plus new story elements penned by Final Fantasy 7 Remake story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima surrounding Sephiroth.

