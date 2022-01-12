FIFA 22, NBA 2K22 and GTA 5 were the most downloaded titles on the PS Store in 2021

Sony has announced the PlayStation Store’s top downloads for 2021, and two sports titles and an old favorite topped the charts.

NBA 2K22 on PlayStation 5 topped the chart in US and Canada, followed by Call of Duty: Vanguard, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Madden NFL 22, and Battlefield 2042. respectively.

Over in Europe, FIFA 22 topped the PS5 chart while Call of Duty: Vanguard came in second. In third was FIFA 21 with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Battlefield 2042 coming in fourth and fifth place.

GTA 5 came in first place on the PlayStation 4 chart in the US and Canada, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War came in second place. Minecraft, NBA 2K22, and Call of Duty: Vanguard rounded out the top five.

The PS4 chart in Europe saw FIFA 22 come in first place, followed by Minecraft, FIFA 21, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, respectively.

PlayStation VR users in both Europe and North America really liked Beat Saber, Job Simulator and Superhot VR, as all three hit the same spots on the chart in first, second, and third, respectively.

Fortnite was the favorite free-to-play game on both systems in both regions, followed by Call of Duty: Warzone and Rocket League in the US/Canada, and Europe, respectively.

Other free-to-play titles that made the list were Splitgate, eFootball 2022, Apex Legends, and Genshin Impact.

You can look over the full charts for yourself over on the PS Blog.