Far Cry 6 has fairly reasonable PC specs, and it supports AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

Ubisoft has revealed the full PC specs for Far Cry 6. Alongside the specifics, the developer also shared a few more details about features PC players can expect, and some of the optimisation work that went into the game.

The PC version of Far Cry 6 supports uncapped framerates, widescreen and multi-monitors, and Ubisoft promises a rich options menu. You can also expect the game to automatically detect control method and switch to whichever is active.

Far Cry 6 will also launch with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, an upsampling technology that has a similar aim to Nvidia's DLSS (though works on GPUs made by both). That said, it's worth noting that the specs are based on testing performed with the feature disabled, which is good news. Finally, there's also raytracing elements based on the platform-agnostic DXR.

There are five sets of PC specs revealed today, each targeting a specific resolution and framerate, from 1080p 30fps, to 4K 30fps with raytracing. We've rounded them all up below.

1080p, 30fps, raytracing off

CPU : AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ.

: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ. GPU : AMD RX 460 – 4GB or Nvidia GTX 960 – 4GB.

: AMD RX 460 – 4GB or Nvidia GTX 960 – 4GB. RAM : 8GB.

: 8GB. Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD recommended).

1080p, 60fps, raytracing off

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 – 3.6 GHZ.

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 – 3.6 GHZ. GPU : AMD RX VEGA64 – 8GB or Nvidia GTX 1080 – 8GB.

: AMD RX VEGA64 – 8GB or Nvidia GTX 1080 – 8GB. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD recommended).

1440p, 60fps, raytracing off

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 – 3.6 GHZ.

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 – 3.6 GHZ. GPU : AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB or Nvidia RTX 2070 Super – 8GB.

: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB or Nvidia RTX 2070 Super – 8GB. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD recommended).

1440p, 60fps, raytracing on

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 – 4.1 GHZ.

: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 – 4.1 GHZ. GPU : AMD RX 6900XT – 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3070 – 8GB.

: AMD RX 6900XT – 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3070 – 8GB. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD recommended).

4K, 30fps, raytracing on

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k – 3.8 GHZ.

: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k – 3.8 GHZ. GPU : AMD RX 6800 – 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3080 – 10GB.

: AMD RX 6800 – 16GB or Nvidia RTX 3080 – 10GB. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD recommended).

In case you missed it, you should give our recent Far Cry 6 preview a read. James was particularly impressed with the game's scale and refined formula.

Far Cry 6 is out October 7 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Luna.