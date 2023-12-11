This new Fallout New Vegas mod adds the perfect Matthew Perry tribute to the game

Matthew Perry holds a special place in the hearts of many Fallout fans thanks to his portrayal of New Vegas’ Benny, and there’s now a mod that adds a tasteful memorial to him to the Mojave.

Following the actor’s death in late October, a lot of folks referenced the scheming leader of The Chairmen among their favourite Perry performances, alongside his work in TV and film. Now, thanks to modder and Fallout community figure TunnelSnakesFool, you can pay your respects by visiting Goodsprings Cemetery next time you fire up the game.

The mod, called ‘For Matty - A Tribute to Matthew Perry’, adds a memorial to Perry to the game, a short distance away from the spot where you have your first encounter with Benny in New Vegas’ intro.

“Matthew Perry's Benny is one of my all time fave characters of the Fallout franchise, and of course I grew up with Friends,” its creator wrote in a Twitter post, “This mod attempts to honour him, his advocacy, and his legacy with New Vegas and Friends.”

In line with that vision, the memorial features a picture of Perry alongside quotes from both him and the character that TunnelSnakesFool felt were fitting. Sitting alongside it, you’ll find a few mementos that you can take with you on your travels.

These include a retextured version of Benny’s unique pistol - Maria - which has been given a Friends-inspired makeover and re-christened “My Friend”, and a note containing a quote from Perry’s 2022 memoir.

That said, my favourite inclusion is a copy of Benny’s iconic chequered suit, which the modder included so that players can easily twin with the character without having to harm him to get their hands on his swanky attire.

While TunnelSnakesFool looks to have some extra updates or additions planned for the mod going forwards, I think it’s already a pretty much perfect tribute to Perry. At the very least, I think we can all agree it’s far superior to Mr House’s self-written eulogy.

