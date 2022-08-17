If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Wild West God of War with guns, Evil West, is the latest game to suffer a delay

Evil West is proof that there's still time in 2022 to delay games without pushing them to 2023.
Evil West, one of the few games we were counting on playing next month, has been pushed back by two months. The game will now be released on November 22.

It's also been a little over two months since Evil Was was given a September release date, so we're hoping this is the last of its delays, because late November/early December release dates have a tendency to turn into Q1 of the following year.

Publisher Focus Entertainment broke the news on Twitter in a joint statement with developer Flying Wild Hog. The statement explains that because the game is coming out on five platforms spanning two console generations (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S), more time was simply needed to ensure the experience is polished on all of them.

"Giving our game more polish is crucial to provide our players with not only good but also lasting memories. That's something that we've always persued [sic]," it reads.

"We understand that game delays may be frustrating, but it's a necessary step to deliver the best experience to everyone."

This is a two-months delay for Evil West, which was previously set for launch on September 20. We actually included the game in our list of 2022 games that must not be delayed. Technically, this counts a delay, but we were, of course, referring to a delay to 2023.

Nevertheless, Evil West will now share the busy November with God of War Ragnarok, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and Company of Heroes 3.

