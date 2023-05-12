If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Even PlayStation and Xbox are excited about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Bringing the big three together, at least for today.

News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Nintendo might be PlayStation and Xbox's rivals, but even they can't help but express excitement about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is obviously going to be the biggest game of the year (at least up until Starfield comes out, but we won't know more about that until June). It's such a big game that players aren't the only ones celebrating the launch, as both of Nintendo's biggest rivals, PlayStation and Xbox that is, have shared their own reactions to the launch of the latest Zelda game (thanks, GameSpot).

Watch on YouTube

PlayStation kept things brief by saying, "Have fun up there, Hylians!" finishing off the tweet with a cloud emoji, an obvious reference to where Link will be spending his time. Xbox shared an ever so slightly longer tweet, writing, "It’s good to be back in Hyrule. Congrats [Nintendo] on Tears Of The Kingdom!"

PlayStation and Xbox weren't the only ones to talk about Nintendo. Devolver Digital said that it'll outright be closed to play the game in a joke tweet (though I wouldn't blame them, personally). And the Twitter account for Xbox exclusive Sea of Thieves also said it wouldn't mind if you're playing Tears of the Kingdom instead, writing, "We won't shed any tears if you're too busy in another kingdom for a sail today." The tweet was also paired with a fun screenshot from Sea of Thieves recreating Tears of the Kingdom's box art - you can even see a boat with an ouroboros like symbol in the distance.

While everyone's obviously quite happy to finally see the game out, there is one big problem - you can't pet the dog! Still, the game is damn good - everyone says so - and it even managed to make one of the worst intro tropes in games into something really good.

