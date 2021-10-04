Achievements are finally coming to Epic Games Store next week

It’s been over a year now since we saw Epic Games Store’s first – fairly rudimentary – implementation of achievements. Back in July 2020, Ark: Survival Evolved acted as something of a beta for the feature on Epic’s launcher, testing the waters and trialling trophies for all players. Now, a wider rollout is set to take place next week.

It’s going to be a process that ramps up little by little, it seems. As per a post on the Epic site, “Rocket League, Hades, Pillars of Eternity, Humankind, Zombie Army 4, and Defense Grid, and more” will get achievements first, where you’ll be able to “start racking up XP” as you unlock awards.

Similarly to the way things work over on PlayStation, awards will be categorised into Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum – the latter being the most valuable. Here’s how much XP you’ll get per unlocking each award on EGS:

Bronze = 5-45 XP

= 5-45 XP Silver = 50-95 XP

= 50-95 XP Gold = 100-200 XP

= 100-200 XP Platinum = 250 XP

Epic notes that a previous version of achievements – known as developer achievements – were available ahead of this rollout, and assures you that anything you earned beforehand won’t be lost if a game you’ve played switches to the new, more global system. “If you’ve unlocked developer achievements, don’t worry -- your hard work isn’t lost,” the site explains. “If a game that previously used developer achievements integrates the new Epic Achievements system, progress carries over, and you will automatically earn account XP.”

So when can you expect other achievements to arrive for games on the Epic Games Store? “We’re working to get these tools to more developers, so you can expect to see Epic Achievements popping up in your favorite games later this year,” says the platform holder. “Keep your eyes out for more updates you’ve been waiting for as we drop new social features and player rewards later this year.”

Earlier this year, we saw Epic Games Store finally allow devs to self-publish games, as well as tease a suite of new updates that are due to launch for the platform over the course of the year and beyond.