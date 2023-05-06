If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
CRY CRY AGAIN

Elden Ring overhaul mod adds a taste of Bloodborne for a nightmarish fusion

Garden of Eyes mod team adds a Elden Beast-inspired boss to the mix.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The Garden of Eyes mod team, which is working on the Elden Ring overhaul mod, recently showed off an original Bloodborne-inspired boss created for the mod.

In a recently released 10-minute video, the team introduces you to Oedon, Lord of Cosmic Blood, who looks quite similar to the last boss in Bloodborne, the Elden Beast.

This particular boss fight has been in the works for four months, and according to the modders, it will not be an easy fight by any means.

Oedon was also partially inspired by the Lovecraftian god Yog-Sothoth from the Cthulhu mythos. There are two phases to the boss: the Primeval Current and the Lord of Cosmic Blood.

The team's goal with the overhaul mod is to "greatly enhance the gameplay experience," and will do this with new custom-made weapons, bosses, and mechanics. You can also expect new armor, mounts, talismans, areas, gun parrying, and much more.

One new weapon is the cool-looking Greatsword trick weapon, which turns into dual katanas named Raijin & Fujin. There's also the massive, legendary weapon, the True Axe of Godfrey, the Greatsword-axe weapon Vengeance & Glory, and a curved greatsword, which is an amazing trick weapon named Whispering Terror that shifts between blood and glintstone-based attacks.

You can keep up with development on the overhaul mod through Twitter.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch