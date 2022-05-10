If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
EGX 2022

EGX London returns this September, and you can buy your tickets today

The tickets for this year's main EGX UK show are officially on sale.
News by Sherif Saed
You can now confirm your spot at the big EGX London show taking place September 22-25. EGX London 2022 returns to ExCeL for a four-day event featuring hands-on games, various panels, and a big showfloor.

The Leftfield Collection is part of the event, too, featuring a curated line-up of quirky and weird indie games you won't see anywhere else. On the showfloor itself, you can expect PC and console stations, including retro.

If you're not into the mainstream, you'll find several zones dedicated to other experiences, such as tabletop games, and esports.

Those interested in the business side of video games can visit the GI Academy, which will offer education, career advice for those looking to get into the industry, not to mention networking opportunities.

EGX London 2022 tickets are on sale now on the official EGX site. You'll find different tiers and pass types. Virgin Media, and O2 customers can also get a whopping 50% off Early Entry tickets (while they last) through Priority.

