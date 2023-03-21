EA to pull Battlefield 1943, Bad Company 1 & 2, Mirror's Edge from digital storefronts in April

EA will soon pull four older DICE games from digital storefronts.

According to EA, Battlefield 1943, Bad Company, Bad Company 2, and Mirror’s Edge will be removed from sale on April 28.

Mirror's Edge Trailer - You are a Runner called Faith, and this is your story.

This is in preparation for the retirement of the online services for these titles on December 8. Concering Bad Company 1 & 2 and Mirror’s Edge, you can continue playing them with their respective offline features, such as the single-player campaign.

Released in 2009, the digital-only multiplayer title Battlefield 1943 takes place in the Pacific Theater of Operations of World War 2. In it, you can either play as a US Marine or as part of the Imperial Japanese Navy with up to 24 players on three maps, with the fourth unlocked after players accumulated 43 million kills. It was made available on PS3 and Xbox 360.

Battlefield: Bad Company was released in 2008 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It starred Private Preston Marlowe whom along with his squad, sets out to steal gold from mercenaries while war is waged between the United States and Russia.

The sequel, Bad Company 2, released in 2010 for PC, PS3, Xbox 360, iOS and Kindle Fire. In it, Preston Marlowe returns with his squad during the second Russo-American War. They have been transferred to the Special Activities Division, and their mission is to contact Agent James "Aguie" Wyatt, which sends them on a trip to Bolivia.

2009 PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 title Mirror's Edge was a bit of a depature for DICE. The first-person action-adventure platform game, set in a near-future city, has you controlling Faith Connors, an underground parkour courier trying to transmit messages while evading government surveillance developed by an oppressive regime. To progress through the game, you complete a series of levels by performing acrobatics, jumping between rooftops, wall running, and using zip lines.

The game received generally favorable reviews and developed a fanbase that helped lead to the reboot, 2016's Mirror's Edge Catalyst, which came complete with a new origin story for Faith.