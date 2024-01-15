Some EA FC 24 players reckon smaller leagues, aside from the Saudi League, aren't getting enough special cards

Some EA Sports FC 24 players think that EA isn’t giving enough attention in terms of special cards to a number of ‘smaller’ leagues around the world that people like to use to add a bit of diversity to their squads.

As Team of the Year voting has just wrapped up, a lot of the game’s Ultimate Team aficionados are currently waiting for a fresh influx of valuable cards to be put up for grabs in it. That said, some players who like to inject some Eredivisie or Liga Portugal flavour into their squads have been reflecting on how those leagues have been faring special card-wise so far this year, and the verdict on EA’s approach looks to be a bit split.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In a post over on the EA FC subreddit, one player has decided to take a bit of a delve into the numbers of promotional cards some leagues have racked up so far through the different events and themes that pop up over the course of the Ultimate Team calendar, such as Trailblazers and Winter Wildcards. The conclusion they’ve come to is that, outside of the usual European big guns having garnered plenty, the Saudi Pro League has gotten a lot more attention than other ‘smaller’ leagues.

As a number of their peers have pointed out, it’s easy to argue this isn’t too surprising given the calibre of player in terms of name value the Saudi League has attracted in recent years. The likes of Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema are all household names that a lot of players want to use and, from a business perspective, have plenty of potential to entice people to buy packs.

Some have also speculated that a desire to appeal to a decently-sized player base in the Middle East could be a driving factor behind the trend. While a number of users in the thread have assumed EA could well have an official sponsorship partnership with the Saudi Pro League (it’s worth noting that EA Sports is mentioned alongside some official sponsors on the league’s website) this doesn’t look to be quite as clear cut as the publisher’s agreements with the Premier League and LaLiga.

That said, the main argument of the thread’s author is that, regardless of any possible motivations to promote these leagues via giving them plenty of special UT cards, EA could still be dedicating more attention to a wider range of leagues. “Nothing is stopping EA from just releasing more cool cards, which don't even have to be world beaters,” they write, adding: “It's just really disappointing.”

They argue that taking steps like this would aid in increasing team diversity in the mode, as well as helping to create more cult favourite cards and chances to learn of up-and-coming players that’ll be making their way to bigger leagues soon.

Are you hoping EA switches up how it handles promo cards in order to better accommodate your favourite league? Let us know in the comments below.