EA FC 24 TOTY: Expected release date and nominees

The start of a new year can only mean one thing for EA FC 24 fans, and that's the Team of the Year release is just around the corner. Historically, when the footie series was known as FIFA, the new TOTY cards always launched in January for Ultimate Team.

And leaks suggest we're just days away from the launch of EA FC 24 TOTY, with the nominees for Team of the Year set to be revealed soon and voting beginning shortly. After that will come a jam-packed week full of new card releases, with attackers first up.

We're expecting an official announcement from EA on Team of the Year soon, but if you can't wait till then we've rounded-up everything you need to know about the expected release date for TOTY and the potential nominees.

When is TOTY out in EA FC 24?

EA hasn't officially announced when Team of the Year is launching in FC 24, but leakers have already pinpointed the dates that fans need to mark down in their diaries. The Team of the Year nominees are expected to be announced on Monday 8 January 2024, with voting opening the following day. Once voting closes, the TOTY cards will be released in stages, with attackers expected to launch first on Friday 19 January 2024.

What is the TOTY release schedule?

Here is the rumored release schedule for the Team of the Year promotion in EA FC 24:

Nominees announced : Monday 8 January 2024

: Monday 8 January 2024 TOTY voting opens : Tuesday 9 January 2024

: Tuesday 9 January 2024 TOTY Attackers launch : Friday 19 January 2024

: Friday 19 January 2024 TOTY Midfielders launch : Sunday 21 January 2024

: Sunday 21 January 2024 TOTY Defenders and Goalkeepers launch : Tuesday 23 January 2024

: Tuesday 23 January 2024 TOTY Ultimate XI launch : Thursday 25 January 2024

: Thursday 25 January 2024 TOTY 12th player/Honorable Mentions launch: Friday 26 January 2024

What are the TOTY nominees?

Jude Bellingham is a strong contender to get an upgraded Team of the Year card. | Image credit: VG247/EA

Ahead of the official reveal, the full list of TOTY men's nominees may have already been leaked. The FIFAUTeam website has a list of 86 men's players who are rumored to be on the shortlist for Team of the Year. This leaked list also tallies up with FutSheriff, who has been posting about the nominees on X as well.

According to FutSheriff, besides men's nominees this year there will also be women's Team of the Year cards for the first time in the series' history.

🚨EXCL



TOTY will have 2 FULL TEAMS! One for MEN and one for WOMEN🤠



24 TOTY cards 🤩#fc24 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) January 2, 2024

The women's nominees haven't been leaked yet. But if you're wondering who could be included in the men's squad, then we've got the potential nominees below:

Goalkeepers

Alisson : Liverpool

: Liverpool Brice Samba : Lens

: Lens Ederson : Manchester City

: Manchester City Gregor Kobel : Borussia Dortmund

: Borussia Dortmund Jan Oblak : Atletico Madrid

: Atletico Madrid Marc-Andre Ter Stegen : Barcelona

: Barcelona Mike Maignan : AC Milan

: AC Milan Wojciech Szczesny: Juventus

Defenders

Alejandro Grimaldo : Bayer Leverkusen

: Bayer Leverkusen Alessandro Bastoni : Inter Milan

: Inter Milan Dante : Nice

: Nice Federico Dimarco : Inter Milan

: Inter Milan Gaya : Villarreal

: Villarreal Giovanni Di Lorenzo : Napoli

: Napoli Gleison Bremer : Juventus

: Juventus Jeremie Frimpong : Bayer Leverkusen

: Bayer Leverkusen Jesus Navas : Sevilla

: Sevilla John Stones : Manchester City

: Manchester City Jonathan Clauss : Marseille

: Marseille Jules Kounde : Barcelona

: Barcelona Kim Min Jae : Bayern Munich

: Bayern Munich Lucas Martinez Quarta : Fiorentina

: Fiorentina Marquinhos : PSG

: PSG Mats Hummels : Borussia Dortmund

: Borussia Dortmund Nicolas Otamendi : Benfica

: Benfica Ruben Dias : Manchester City

: Manchester City Theo Hernandez : AC Milan

: AC Milan Trent Alexander-Arnold : Liverpool

: Liverpool Virgil van Dijk : Liverpool

: Liverpool William Saliba: Arsenal

Midfielders

Adrien Rabiot : Juventus

: Juventus Aleix Garcia : Girona

: Girona Alexandr Golovin : AS Monaco

: AS Monaco Aurelien Tchouameni : Real Madrid

: Real Madrid Bernardo Silva : Manchester City

: Manchester City Bruno Guimaraes : Newcastle United

: Newcastle United Declan Rice : Arsenal

: Arsenal Federico Valverde : Real Madrid

: Real Madrid Fedreico Cheisa : Juventus

: Juventus Florian Wirtz : Bayer Leverkusen

: Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaxa : Bayer Leverkusen

: Bayer Leverkusen Ilkay Gundogan : Barcelona

: Barcelona Jamal Musiala : Bayern Munich

: Bayern Munich Jarrod Bowen : West Ham

: West Ham Jude Bellingham : Real Madrid

: Real Madrid Julian Brandt : Borussia Dortmund

: Borussia Dortmund Kaoru Mitoma : Brighton

: Brighton Kevin De Bruyne : Manchester City

: Manchester City Leroy Sane : Bayern Munich

: Bayern Munich Luka Modric : Real Madrid

: Real Madrid Martin Odegaard : Arsenal

: Arsenal Nicolo Barella : Inter Milan

: Inter Milan Pedri : Barcelona

: Barcelona Riyad Mahrez : Al-Ahli

: Al-Ahli Rodri : Manchester City

: Manchester City Sergej Milinkovic-Savic : Al Hilal

: Al Hilal Toni Kroos : Real Madrid

: Real Madrid Vincenzo Grifo: Freiburg

Attackers

Alvaro Morata : Atletico Madrid

: Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann : Atletico Madrid

: Atletico Madrid Bukayo Saka : Arsenal

: Arsenal Christopher Nkunku : Chelsea

: Chelsea Cristiano Ronaldo : Al-Nassr

: Al-Nassr Domenico Berardi : Sassuolo

: Sassuolo Erling Haaland : Manchester City

: Manchester City Gerard Moreno : Villarreal

: Villarreal Harry Kane : Bayern Munich

: Bayern Munich Heung Min Son : Tottenham

: Tottenham Jack Grealish : Manchester City

: Manchester City Kang-In Lee : PSG

: PSG Karim Benzema : Al-Ittihad

: Al-Ittihad Khvicha Kvaratskhelia : Napoli

: Napoli Kylian Mbappe : PSG

: PSG Lautaro Martinez : Inter Milan

: Inter Milan Lionel Messi : Inter Miami

: Inter Miami Lois Openda : RB Leipzig

: RB Leipzig Mehdi Taremi : Porto

: Porto Mohamed Salah : Liverpool

: Liverpool Ousmane Dembele : PSG

: PSG Rafael Leao : AC Milan

: AC Milan Randal Kolo Muani : PSG

: PSG Robert Lewandowski : Barcelona

: Barcelona Serhou Guirassy : Stuttgart

: Stuttgart Takefusa Kubo : Real Sociedad

: Real Sociedad Victor Osimhen : Napoli

: Napoli Vinicius Jr: Real Madrid

That's it for our round-up of everything we know about Team of the Year. For more on EA FC 24, head to our pages on the EA FC 24 cheap players, EA FC 24 wonderkids, and the best strikers to sign in Career Mode.