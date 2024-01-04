EA FC 24 TOTY: Expected release date and nominees
Everything we know about Team of the Year.
The start of a new year can only mean one thing for EA FC 24 fans, and that's the Team of the Year release is just around the corner. Historically, when the footie series was known as FIFA, the new TOTY cards always launched in January for Ultimate Team.
And leaks suggest we're just days away from the launch of EA FC 24 TOTY, with the nominees for Team of the Year set to be revealed soon and voting beginning shortly. After that will come a jam-packed week full of new card releases, with attackers first up.
We're expecting an official announcement from EA on Team of the Year soon, but if you can't wait till then we've rounded-up everything you need to know about the expected release date for TOTY and the potential nominees.
When is TOTY out in EA FC 24?
EA hasn't officially announced when Team of the Year is launching in FC 24, but leakers have already pinpointed the dates that fans need to mark down in their diaries. The Team of the Year nominees are expected to be announced on Monday 8 January 2024, with voting opening the following day. Once voting closes, the TOTY cards will be released in stages, with attackers expected to launch first on Friday 19 January 2024.
What is the TOTY release schedule?
Here is the rumored release schedule for the Team of the Year promotion in EA FC 24:
- Nominees announced: Monday 8 January 2024
- TOTY voting opens: Tuesday 9 January 2024
- TOTY Attackers launch: Friday 19 January 2024
- TOTY Midfielders launch: Sunday 21 January 2024
- TOTY Defenders and Goalkeepers launch: Tuesday 23 January 2024
- TOTY Ultimate XI launch: Thursday 25 January 2024
- TOTY 12th player/Honorable Mentions launch: Friday 26 January 2024
What are the TOTY nominees?
Ahead of the official reveal, the full list of TOTY men's nominees may have already been leaked. The FIFAUTeam website has a list of 86 men's players who are rumored to be on the shortlist for Team of the Year. This leaked list also tallies up with FutSheriff, who has been posting about the nominees on X as well.
According to FutSheriff, besides men's nominees this year there will also be women's Team of the Year cards for the first time in the series' history.
The women's nominees haven't been leaked yet. But if you're wondering who could be included in the men's squad, then we've got the potential nominees below:
Goalkeepers
- Alisson: Liverpool
- Brice Samba: Lens
- Ederson: Manchester City
- Gregor Kobel: Borussia Dortmund
- Jan Oblak: Atletico Madrid
- Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: Barcelona
- Mike Maignan: AC Milan
- Wojciech Szczesny: Juventus
Defenders
- Alejandro Grimaldo: Bayer Leverkusen
- Alessandro Bastoni: Inter Milan
- Dante: Nice
- Federico Dimarco: Inter Milan
- Gaya: Villarreal
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo: Napoli
- Gleison Bremer: Juventus
- Jeremie Frimpong: Bayer Leverkusen
- Jesus Navas: Sevilla
- John Stones: Manchester City
- Jonathan Clauss: Marseille
- Jules Kounde: Barcelona
- Kim Min Jae: Bayern Munich
- Lucas Martinez Quarta: Fiorentina
- Marquinhos: PSG
- Mats Hummels: Borussia Dortmund
- Nicolas Otamendi: Benfica
- Ruben Dias: Manchester City
- Theo Hernandez: AC Milan
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool
- Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool
- William Saliba: Arsenal
Midfielders
- Adrien Rabiot: Juventus
- Aleix Garcia: Girona
- Alexandr Golovin: AS Monaco
- Aurelien Tchouameni: Real Madrid
- Bernardo Silva: Manchester City
- Bruno Guimaraes: Newcastle United
- Declan Rice: Arsenal
- Federico Valverde: Real Madrid
- Fedreico Cheisa: Juventus
- Florian Wirtz: Bayer Leverkusen
- Granit Xhaxa: Bayer Leverkusen
- Ilkay Gundogan: Barcelona
- Jamal Musiala: Bayern Munich
- Jarrod Bowen: West Ham
- Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid
- Julian Brandt: Borussia Dortmund
- Kaoru Mitoma: Brighton
- Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City
- Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich
- Luka Modric: Real Madrid
- Martin Odegaard: Arsenal
- Nicolo Barella: Inter Milan
- Pedri: Barcelona
- Riyad Mahrez: Al-Ahli
- Rodri: Manchester City
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Al Hilal
- Toni Kroos: Real Madrid
- Vincenzo Grifo: Freiburg
Attackers
- Alvaro Morata: Atletico Madrid
- Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid
- Bukayo Saka: Arsenal
- Christopher Nkunku: Chelsea
- Cristiano Ronaldo: Al-Nassr
- Domenico Berardi: Sassuolo
- Erling Haaland: Manchester City
- Gerard Moreno: Villarreal
- Harry Kane: Bayern Munich
- Heung Min Son: Tottenham
- Jack Grealish: Manchester City
- Kang-In Lee: PSG
- Karim Benzema: Al-Ittihad
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: Napoli
- Kylian Mbappe: PSG
- Lautaro Martinez: Inter Milan
- Lionel Messi: Inter Miami
- Lois Openda: RB Leipzig
- Mehdi Taremi: Porto
- Mohamed Salah: Liverpool
- Ousmane Dembele: PSG
- Rafael Leao: AC Milan
- Randal Kolo Muani: PSG
- Robert Lewandowski: Barcelona
- Serhou Guirassy: Stuttgart
- Takefusa Kubo: Real Sociedad
- Victor Osimhen: Napoli
- Vinicius Jr: Real Madrid
