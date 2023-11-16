Desperate for changes to EA Sports FC 24? EA is looking for volunteers to provide feedback on it

Feeling frustrated with the experience currently on offer in EAFC 24? Well, if you’re interested, EA is looking for volunteers to provide it with feedback on teams and players.

The roles the publisher is advertising come with the swanky title of Data Reviewer at the rather ominously-named EA Sports FC Data Collective. The main duties involved look to simply be playing the game and having your say on how teams and players evolve stat-wise.

“Get involved in the EA Sports FC Data Collective for the world’s best football video game and prove yourself to be a football expert by providing feedback on players and teams as a Data Reviewer,” reads the description of the role on the EAFC 24 website.

“Your suggestions will be taken into account to help determine player attributes, appearance and other player data as well as team data. This is a purely voluntary role so there is no obligation on your part, but it is an opportunity for you to channel your inner passion for football and have an influence on the EA SPORTS FC Database.”

Calling all ⚽️ experts!@EASPORTS is looking to add contributors with knowledge of and passion for football to our #FC24 database.



Register your interest here and have your say on player and team data in-game: https://t.co/RBVsWo8A1J pic.twitter.com/9rqpkBLN72 — EA SPORTS FC Data Collective (@EASPORTSFCDC) November 14, 2023

Given how many players have been reporting frustrations with the experience on offer in online matches, with certain strategies and lineups having come under fire for making games unenjoyable by facilitating things like unfair or unrealistic pressing, it is kind of nice to see EA taking on some community input.

On the other hand, this is arguably a service the behemoth should be paying someone to provide, given what a drop in the bucket any salaries would be in comparison to its massive profit margins. Maybe EA CEO Andrew Wilson could take another cut to his very much still lofty pay packet, especially given how much he also gets in stock grants.

In response to a Twitter commenter who acknowledged the role’s lack of compensation, the EA SPORTS FC Data Collective account said: “Data Reviewers are voluntary contributors who can only write feedback in the database, but there are also paid Data Editor roles who have access to more features.”

