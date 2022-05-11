EA has four unannounced projects in the works slated to release sometime before April 2023

EA released its financials for the year ending March 31, 2022, noting it has four games currently in the works that have not been publically disclosed.

The four titles are a partner title, a remake, a sports title, and one is from a major IP.

EA notes in its slide presentation that the game would be released during Q4 of its current fiscal year which ends on March 31, 2023. That means we should expect each game to arrive sometime between January and March 2023.

Looking over one of the presentation slides, EA shows one of its new studios located in Seattle is working on an unannounced open-world action-adventure game, Motive is working on an unannounced IP, and Respawn is working on "multiple Star Wars titles." So, there are at least three right there.

The "major IP" could be a sequel to Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, and the "partner" title could be Hazelight Studios' next game, which studio head Josef Fares says will be "better than It Takes Two." We're just guessing on the last one, but you never know. But what is the unannounced sports title? It might be the first game to be released under EA's new EA Sports FC banner.

The firm also confirmed its slate of announced titles and when we can expect them to arrive.

There's F1 22 coming in Q1 this year, Q2 will see Madden NFL and FIFA 23 release, the next Need for Speed is slated for Q3 alongside the latest iteration of NHL, and then in Q4, we have the unannounced titles and PGA Tour on the docket.

In addition, the firm has Apex Legends: Mobile and The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth Mobile releasing during the current fiscal year.

Other games coming from EA studios without a release date include the Dead Space remake, the next Dragon Age, and Skate 4.