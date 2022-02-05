Dying Light 2's Steam peak concurrent smashes original game's record

Dying Light 2 has only been available for 24 hours, and its concurrent users figure has already smashed the original game's numbers.

According to the figures over on SteamDB, the all-time peak for Dying Light on Steam was 45,876. Released in 2015, the game is still being played on Steam - right now by 29,813 folks.

As of press time, there are 265,808 people playing Dying Light 2, and the all-time peak currently sits at 266,815. We expect the figure to go up as more folks get their hands on the game.

It is currently in fourth place on Steam for having the most concurrent players, behind CSGO, Dota 2, and PUBG, respectively.

Dying Light 2 was released yesterday, and while review scores are all over the place, the general consensus is it's a rather fun game. In our review, Josh Boradwell felt that while the game is "messy and uneven," it's also "unique, exhilarating, and just plain fun to play."

A couple of months before the game was released, Techland revealed it had made over one thousand fixes and improvements. A day-one patch accompanied the game's release yesterday, and it contained another thousand or so fixes and tweaks. The studio is also currently working on fixing an issue with co-op which is causing disconnects.

