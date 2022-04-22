Doomfist and Orisa getting considerable reworks in Overwatch 2 and changes are coming to two other heroes

The Overwatch 2 closed PvP beta kicks off next week, and testers will find changes have been made to some of the heroes, and a couple have received major reworks.

These heroes are Sombra, Bastion, Doomfist, and Orisa.

For starters, Sombra's cooldown on her hacking abilities has been reduced to eight seconds. She will also now be able to view targets through walls that she can hack for either herself or her teammates. She will also be able to hack while using stealth. Her ultimate will now deal damage up to 40% of an opponent's health, and her passive will dole out 50% more damage to hacked targets.

With Bastion you will find that the robot no longer has the ability to self-repair. A reconfiguration to Bastion will see a transformation between two primary combat modes now has an eight-second duration and a 10-second cooldown. Weapon fire rate has been reduced by 50%, weapon spread has been reduced to zero, he can now move when firing but movement is slowed during this time, his weapon will now have unlimited ammo but the damage has been reduced by 40%. The robot can now use a grenade that can bounce off walls and stick to enemies and floors, and he can manually target three different locations to strike anywhere on the map.

Orisa has had her Protective Barrier, Halt, and Supercharger abilities removed. Fortify now gains 125 temporary health, is slowed by 25% when active, and reduces heat generated by firing by 50% while active. Augmented Fusion Driver now fires large projectiles which start large and shrink down, and it uses a heat mechanic instead of ammo/reload. She can now use a new ability called Energy Javelin, which when used can stun an enemy and knock them back and it is more effective if an enemy hits the wall. She also has a new ability called Javelin Spin, which can destroy projectiles, push back enemies back and increase forward speed. Her new Ultimate, Terra Surge, allows her to sweep in enemies and anchor down, gaining the effect of Fortify and charging up a surge of damage. You use primary fire to release the surge early.

As for Doomfist, his change is the most notable because he will switch from being a damage hero to a tank and will lose his Uppercut ability. His health has increased to 450, he can now use Power Block which allows him to protect himself from frontal attacks and when blocking heavy damage it empowers Rocket Punch which will travel faster, and further and increases damage. Another major change has been made to his Seismic Slam ability, which now launches him in a similar vein to Winston's leap, and on landing, it deals damage and slows enemies. His Ultimate, Meteor Strike, adds a slow to all enemies hit, outer damage has been reduced to 100-15, and activation time has been reduced to 0.5 seconds.

Whether more significant changes are coming to other heroes, Blizzard didn't say, but if you are an Overwatch player interested in Overwatch 2, you may want to keep an eye on the wesbite for any updtes.

The Overwatch 2 closed PvP beta will go live on PC April 26 and will include 5v5, the new hero Sojourn, four new maps, the new Push mode, and a new Ping system.