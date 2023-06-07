Don't forget: Amnesia: The Bunker and Hyper Space Outlaw are now available for Game Pass

Game Pass subscribers can now download and play two of June's additions.

The games are Amnesia: The Bunker and Hypnospace Outlaw.

Watch on YouTube Hypnospace Outlaw is an alternate reality internet simulator in which you become an Enforcer.

First-person horror game Amnesia: The Bunker is now available for the cloud, console, and PC. Set in a desolate World War 1 bunker, you will face oppressing terrors stalking the dark corridors. You will be searching for and using tools and weapons at your disposal and trying to keep the lights on at all costs. Can you make your way out alive? Hopefully, you can.

If you aren't an Xbox or PC user, the game has also been released for PS4 and PS5.

Also available now, Hypnospace Outlaw returns to the Game Pass library for cloud, console, and PC. This '90s internet simulator finds you scouring Hypnospace's wide variety of weird and wonderful websites to hunt down wrongdoers while also keeping an eye on your inbox, trying to avoid viruses and adware, encountering strange internet shenanigans, and you can even download apps that may or may not be useful.

You can also equip obnoxious screensavers and skins for your desktop, wiggle your mouse pointer around to make pages load faster, and we suspect a slow dial-up nightmare of AOL proportions as well, but we haven't played it yet, so we don't know for sure. Who knows, you might even encounter silly videos made for the game, in the likes of Badger Badger Badger or Amazing Horse (Get on my Horse). Gawd, we're telling our age here - anyway, the game is also available for Switch and PlayStation.

Tomorrow, June 8, sees the release of Rune Factory 4 Special for cloud, console, and PC alongside Double Fine Productions' title Stacking for cloud and console.