UNPREDICTABLE HORROR

Amnesia: The Bunker has been delayed again to May 23

At least the delay is only by a week!

The player wields a torch while looking down a narrow corridor towards an enemy in Amnesia: The Bunker
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

The latest in the Amnesia series is Amnesia: The Bunker, which was due to launch on May 16. In a turn of events, developer Frictional Games has delayed the WWI horror game by a week, to May 23.

Catch the trailer for Amnesia: The Bunker right here.

In an update shared to Frictional Games’ Twitter, the developer has detailed that it needs a little more time to perfect the game. “We’re pushing the release of Amnesia: The Bunker back by one week, and it will now be coming out May 23 instead,” the tweet reads.

“This will give us a little more time to polish the game and make sure everything is perfect before launch. We appreciate your patience and hope you are looking forward to playing Amnesia: The Bunker. It will be worth the wait!”

Frictional Games has rarely missed the mark when it comes to creating immersive and unsettling horror games. It gave us SOMA, a whole host of Amnesia titles, and the Penumbra Collection. Admittedly, more recent Amnesia titles have felt a little lacking — maybe I’m jaded by nostalgia — but Amnesia: The Bunker looks to bring Amnesia back to a terrifying form.

Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror title set in — you guessed it — a desolate WWI bunker. Playing as a French soldier, you’re haunted by an omnipresent threat that stalks your every move. You must keep going, gathering resources and trying to keep the lights on as you try to stay both sane and alive.

In a semi-open world, Amnesia: The Bunker looks incredibly promising, inviting horror fans into a new setting while utilising a new time-based mechanic that replaces the sanity mechanic that Amnesia once popularised. I certainly look forward to giving it a go, but what do you think?

Amnesia: The Bunker will become available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC (via Steam and Epic) on May 23.

