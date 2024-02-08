Donald Glover is one of the busiest artists in Hollywood at the moment, yet he's finding time to work on a Lando Calrissian-led Star Wars movie born from the scrapped Disney+ series announced ages ago.

We learned about the project's transition last year, and while Disney and Lucasfilm's most pressing movie plans for the franchise include a Mandalorian & Grogu movie, a Rey-centric sequel to Episode IX, and a 'Dawn of the Jedi' type of epic, there are many more theatrical projects floating around. Chances are most of them won't see the light of day, but it appears that Glover is committed to making the Lando movie sooner or later.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter about the state of his career and the Mr. & Mrs. Smith Prime Video series he co-stars in alongside Maya Erskine, he was asked about why and how he's approaching the long-in-the-works Lando spinoff, and his answer wasn't as simple or timid as you'd expect. "I said yes because I like the characters and my kids love Star Wars," Glover said, "I feel like I have enough control. And maybe you get painted as a control freak, but it’s like, yeah, control allows for the vision to be singular. And if the vision is singular, people want it more."

Glover's full answer is fascinating, as he explains very clearly why many franchises' (not just Star Wars') TV series and movies fail to wow audiences. This late into the game, folks expect unique perspectives or, at the very least, refreshing takes on well-known stories and characters. Anything less is quickly discarded and forgotten about.

Lando Calrissian as played by Glover was one of the highlights of Solo: A Star Wars Story, so fans weren't 100% surprised when Disney and Lucasfilm announced more live-action Lando adventures were coming our way. While that movie disappointed the studio and its parent company with a meager box office run, it's found lots of love among many circles of the Star Wars fandom over the years due to its uncomplicated and truly swashbuckling nature. In retrospect, the second theatrical Star Wars spin-off is considered to be a victim of a poor marketing campaign and being placed next to blockbuster behemoths such as Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 in spring 2018.

Is there enough juice in a low-stakes Lando adventure to justify an entire Star Wars movie? Probably not, but if Donald and Stephen Glover are allowed to bring their own twist to the concept, we could get another installment that feels personal, instead of market-tested to hell and back. It's been a while since we last had one of those!