Donald Glover has revealed the many ways in which he didn't prepare for his co-starring role - alongside Maya Erskine - in the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith series for Prime Video.

Via Entertainment Weekly, we've learned a bit more about Donald Glover's creative process going into the Mr. & Mrs. Smith series, which he co-created, co-wrote, and also directed (for one episode) on top of co-starring in it as John Smith.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside co-star Erskine, Glover said he actually tried to get tips from Brad Pitt, who he co-starred alongside Angelina Jolie in the 2005 movie that tons of people remember. "He didn't give me any real pointers," Glover revealed, "He kind of Brad Pitt-ed his way out of it. He just kind of like charmed his way. He was like, 'Yeah, you know, you'll do great.'" We understand Pitt. It's easy to entrust Glover with whatever, as he's proved many time he's one of the most talented (and multifaceted) artists working today.

It's not the first time we've heard about actors behind iconic roles not giving many pointers (if any) to newcomers, but it sounds like Glover went in fresh for the most part, as he also signed up for Amazon's series without having watched the Doug Liman-directed action comedy. "I've seen it, obviously, by now. It'd be scary if I hadn't," he clarified.

And what about the usual chemistry tests with Erskine before shooting, which were especially important after Solo: A Star Wars Story companion Phoebe Waller-Bridge (another busy bee) departed the project over creative differences? They went in blind, he claims: "We didn't do a chemistry read or anything... I feel like the awkwardness that was supposed to be there was ripe." Bold, but it seems like it paid off, as the reviews which are coming in now are quite positive so far.