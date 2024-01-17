Want to watch Disney+ on virtual reality Tatooine? It'll only cost you $3500!

Ever thought about watching Star Wars on Tatooine? Or Iron Man on Avenger's Tower? The Apple Vision Pro will let you do just that, but at a steep cost.

Earlier this month, Apple announced that its first VR headset will be released next month, at the very ridiculous price of $3500. One of its biggest unique features is the mix between virtual and augmented reality, but really the thing that the casual user will be interested in is things like watching movies. It can do exactly that, and in a recent press release from Disney itself, some details were shared as to how the headset's Disney+ integration will work. Like other VR headsets, the Apple Vision Pro will let you watch movies in virtual rooms, but obviously this being Disney there are some themed ones you can situate yourself in while watching Disney+.

To start it sounds like there's only going to be four environments to choose from, essentially covering most of its fans' bases. The plainest of the four is the Disney+ Theatre, which is apparently inspired by the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, but the other three are a little more fun. For the standard Disney fan, you'll be able to hang out on the Scare Floor from Pixar's Monsters Inc., which honestly is a bit of an odd choice of venue, but then the rest of them are too.

Comic books fans will be most interested in Marvel's Avengers Tower, which just puts you on the helicopter pad at the very top of the tower. Not a big fan of heights myself, so I'll take a pass on that one. Lastly, there's Star Wars' Tatooine, the most iconic planet across the entire series, and one that both Luke and Anakin Skywalker notably hated. Seems like a great place to watch The Mandalorian and the like.

Interestingly, there's also the option to watch movies in 3D through the Apple Vision Pro, though how that works isn't entirely clear. That include films like Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and more, but who knows if it makes a notable to the viewing experience with any of these titles.

The Apple Vision Pro is due out February 2, but only in the US, so Disney+ viewers elsewhere will have to stick to watching it on their TV.