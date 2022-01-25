DICE will continue to focus on Battlefield 2042 instead of developing Star Wars: Battlefront 3

It appears EA and DICE are apparently finished with the Battlefront series, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sources, speaking with VentureBeat, state thet DICE will instead continue to focus on Battlefield 2042 instead of developing Star Wars: Battlefront 3.

This news seems to confirm a November tweet from journalist Tom Henderson, which stated that Battlefront 3 wasn't part of EA's future plans. According to what Henderson heard, a third entry in the DICE shooter series was pitched, but EA ditched the idea due to licensing costs.

Indeed, DICE is busy focusing on improving Battlefield 2042. It is working on patches for the technical side of things, and hopefully, more content considering the latest entry in the series has much less compared to past games. It is also said that EA is exploring making part of the game free-to-play, which some believe will be Portal. EA's Q3 report will drop on February 1, so if that is indeed the case, we may hear news of it during the call to investors.

Earlier today, it was announced that three new Star Wars titles were in the works, all coming from Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment. One is the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order, and the other two are a first-person shooter and a strategy title. The latter will be a collaboration between the studio and Bit Reactor which is made up of former Firaxis developers that worked on the XCOM games.