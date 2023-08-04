Maybe don't try this Diablo 4 exploit to get your existing characters into the Seasonal Realm

A clever Diablo 4 player has figured out a way to get their Eternal Character - the one they've been building up since the launch of the game - into the Seasonal Realm that kicked off with the launch of Season of the Malignant.

One of the most controversial revelations that preceded the launch of Diablo 4's first season was that all players would need to create a new character to experience seasonal content, meaning they'd have to essentially abandon the ones they've been playing and investing their time in since the game came out.

But what if any of your powerful existing characters (in what Blizzard calls Eternal Realm) can make the jump to the Seasonal Realm? Well, it's possible, but not without making use of a crafty glitch. Considering Blizzard's strong stance on exploits and mods, we don't advise anyone actually do this unless you want to risk getting banned.

If you're curious about how it works, YouTuber Glitch Unlimited put together a guide explaining how it can be done. It's not very straightforward, and involves unplugging your internet cable to essentially trick Diablo 4's servers, which reminds me of a similar exploit in Destiny's Crota's End raid.

If it's not obvious, there are several major reasons why players are doing this. First, your Eternal characters can sell items for Gold in the Seasonal Realm (especially with the Urn of Bargaining Seasonal Blessing active), which means your Seasonal characters will maybe have enough to spend on Enchanting in the endgame. Having what's essentially a pre-made character boosts your seasonal grind, too.

The benefits also extend to the ability to leave powerful, non-seasonal items for your Seasonal characters to use. This, for some reason, can only be done using the fourth Stash tab. Beyond that, you can have your existing characters equip any item with a Seasonal Aspect (but not the Malignant Hearts).

In case you missed it, Blizzard recently shared all the changes coming to Diablo 4 with patch 1.1.1, which is set to arrive on Tuesday, August 8.