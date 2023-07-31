Be careful, one of Diablo 4's Season Blessings does the opposite of what it should do

The launch of Diablo 4's first season has been... a bit of a mess. Even before Season of the Malignant started - before players had even experienced any of the content - everyone was up in arms about the pre-season 1.1.0 patch.

Blizzard ended up addressing many of those concerns and vowing to never release a patch like that again, with the first update to make good on those promises arriving next week in the form of patch 1.1.1.

But don't let all the anger over mechanical changes, balance tweaks and the like overshadow some of the bugs in the season. Case in point, this particular Season Blessing. As part of the Season 1 battle pass, you earn Smoldering Ashes, which can be spent on passive upgrades (available only during the season).

Think of them as the boons from the old Paragon system from Diablo 3. One such Blessing is the Urn of Bargaining. Investing Smoldering Ashes into it increases the gold you get from selling items to vendors. There are four levels you can attain, which, in theory, is a nice chunk of change for anyone in Diablo 4's lategame - where Gold becomes an exceedingly rare and needed resource.

Unfortunately, while the Urn of Bargaining does grant you more cash from each sale, it ruins the economy in a different, much worse way. As spotted by Twitch streamer DatModz, the Blessing increases the Enchanting (re-roll) cost of Legendary items.

Re-rolling stats becomes a regular thing in the endgame, and the prices are already way too expensive for a source as scarce as Gold. Further testing by Reddit users revealed that, thankfully, that does not apply to Rare items. Repairing items, however, will also go up.

For now, you can refund your Smoldering Ashes investments (for some Gold) and put them towards any of the other Season Blessings. Once you earn any amount of Smoldering Ashes, you can freely move it around the different Urns (for a fee). In other words, if you really want to, you can invest in the Urn of Bargaining before selling items, then move your Ashes into a different one to gain another bonus.

Unfortunately, considering how recently this bug has been discovered, we may not get a fix for it in Diablo 4's upcoming 1.1.1 patch, so just keep that in mind for now.