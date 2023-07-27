Using this popular Diablo 4 mod will get you banned

Blizzard has put its foot down and issued an official stance on Diablo 4 game-modifying tools, including a very popular mod that's been making the rounds in recent weeks.

Diablo community boss Adam Fletcher stressed in an official statement on the Diablo 4 forums that the EULA players agree to prohibit the use of any software that interferes with the game. This not only includes hacks, but also any mods that add layers or features the game does not have.

In particular, the statement calls out TurboHUD4, a very popular suite of tools that interferes with Diablo 4. TurboHUD4 is an advanced overlay that adds a number of convenient features to the game, such as more detailed resource information, NPC icons, dungeon maps, better character highlights, a more detailed world map and a lot more.

TurboHUD4 does not offer any advantages that could be considered cheating (Diablo 4 is mainly a PvE game), but because it interferes with an online game, Blizzard considers it a violation.

Here's Fletcher's statement in full:

"We are committed to keeping the world of Sanctuary a safe and fair place for all players, and our Game Security team constantly monitors for cheats and unauthorized modifications.

"All Diablo 4 players agree to the Blizzard EULA as a condition of playing the game. The Blizzard EULA explicitly prohibits cheating, bots, hacks, and any other unauthorized software which automates, modifies, or otherwise interferes with the game. This is important to players’ security as well as the game’s long-term integrity.

"With that in mind, we want to make it clear that TurboHUD4, like any game-modifying software, is prohibited for use with Diablo 4. Players who install this kind of software will put their accounts at risk for disciplinary action, which can include permanent suspension.

"Thank you to our players for helping to keep Sanctuary fair for all."

While Blizzard's decision is typical, the news will disappoint hardcore players who have been relying on TurboHUD4 to make their runs more efficient.

Blizzard is hosting another Campfire Chat livestream this Friday to discuss patch 1.1.1 - an update that's poised to correct some of the sweeping changes the pre-season patch introduced. If the developer decides to take questions towards the end of the show, this statement will likely come up.