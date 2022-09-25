Detective Pikachu 2 "nearing release" according to one developer's LinkedIn page

Not sure if you remember that Detective Pikachu was even getting another game, but it is, and it looks like it not only still exists, but might even be out soon.

The original Detective Pikachu game for 3DS, the inspiration behind the 2019 film of the same name, was announced to be receiving a sequel for Switch shortly after the film came out. And then we just… have not heard a single thing about the sequel since. But an eagle-eyed user on Famiboards noticed a mention of the game on developer Johnathon Murphy's LinkedIn page which suggests the game might not be too far off.

Famiboards user MetalLord shared a screenshot of Murphy's LinkedIn page, a developer who's been with Creatures Inc. since 2017 as a senior programer, a company that basically made all your favourite Pokémon spinoffs, and helps out on the main games. "Using Unity/C#, worked on one unannounced project and one nearing release, Detective Pikachu 2," reads the section of Murphy's experience at Creatures Inc.

Considering we haven't had an official announcement on the game since its announcement, this is the first we've heard about it in more than three years. Since this was spotted, Murphy has changed the description to refer to Detective Pikachu 2 as "in development," so clearly the nearing release date wasn't supposed to be mentioned.

Of course, there's no guarantee that what Murphy wrote was entirely accurate in the first place. The change in text could literally just be fixing an incorrect piece of text, but it is odd that it was there in the first place, so who knows! Nintendo does love to drop a surprise reveal from time to time, and with the open world Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on the way, what better a time than when the hype is highest.