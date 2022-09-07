Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature an open-world storyline, new Pokemon, and a Let's Go mechanic

Nintendo has provided more information on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by detailing multiple story paths, new features, new characters, and more Pokemon from the Paldea region.

In the games, you are enrolled in a school that hosts an independent study project called A Treasure Hunt. Three stories will be woven into your adventures while traversing the Paldea region.

One is called Victory Road, and it finds you going to Gyms in different locations to achieve Champion Rank. The second is Path of Legends. Here, Upperclassmen Arven will join you in search of rare ingredients called Herba Mystica. The third story is called Starfall Street and finds you challenging Team Star, a "group of delinquents" causing trouble for the school.

These stories are set in an open world full of people to meet and Pokemon to encounter and allow you to determine which path to take and explore however you wish.

Scarlet and Violet will also incorporate the Let's Go feature. In either game, you can have one Pokemon out and walk with you. When using the Let’s Go feature, it will send the Pokemon to the direction you indicate. The Pokemon will independently pick up items in the area and will even have Auto Battles with nearby Pokemon.

Along with the aforementioned, three new Pokemon were revealed today.

In addition to new regional Pokemon found across both games, different species will appear depending on which game you purchase.

Armarouge is one such Pokemon, and it is exclusive to Scarlet. This Fire/Psychic-type that looks a bit like a knight is a "fire warrior" Pokemon with the ability Flash Fire.

Ceruledge can be encountered in Violet. This Pokemon also resembles a knight, and has swords for hands. This "fire blades" Pokemon is a Fire/Ghost-type that uses the Flash Fire ability.

The final revealed Pokemon, Klawf, can be found in both Scarlet and Violet, and looks like a giant crab. This "ambush Pokemon'' is a Rock-type with the Anger Shell/Shell Armor ability.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release on November 18.

Nintendo also announced today a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet-branded Switch OLED Model. This edition will be available in stores and in the My Nintendo Store for $359.99.