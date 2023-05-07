Destiny 2 season passes are getting more expensive, but Bungie hasn't said why

Bungie has announced that it is raising the cost of Destiny 2's season passes by 20%, though in real world money it will technically cost more.

Earlier this week Bungie put out a blog post discussing the usual kind of updates you'd expect for the game. Most notably, though, it also announced that starting with Destiny 2 Season 21, passes will now cost an extra 200 Silver, one of the game's currencies. Previously season passes would cost just 1000 Silver, but it's now being raised to 1200, and season passes with the additional 10 rank bundle going up from 2000 to 2200. The biggest problem there is that the only way to buy Silver is by using real world money.

Bundles of 1100 Silver cost £8.49/$10, which is obviously 100 Silver short of what you need to buy a Season pass. You can get bundles of 500 for £4.49/$5, but that now means you'll have to spend that extra money to get the season pass at all, if you don't have any Silver left in your account. It's an odd choice to make, and Bungie didn't explain why it is doing so in the blog post.

"This will be the new pricing for Season Passes in Lightfall’s year for those looking to maximize their rewards with each new Season, and we’ll be evaluating new approaches to post-launch content in the year of The Final Shape," wrote Bungie in the post. It should be noted that pricing for the Lightfall standard edition and Lightfall + Annual Pass edition won't change, the latter of which includes Seasons 20-30, which if you haven't picked up the latest expansion might be the most cost effective way to go if you plan on playing every season.

Destiny 2's next season, Season of the Deep, is due to release this month, May 23.