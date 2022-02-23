How to unlock Deepsight tier 2 and 3 in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

If you’re like me, you’ve blasted your way through Destiny 2: The Witch Queen as quick as possible and are now eagerly exploring the map looking for secrets, collectables, and of course loot. However, you may have noticed a lot of illusions you’ve been able to dispel throughout the story are now locked behind higher tiers of Deepsight. So with that in mind, how do you unlock tier 2 and 3 of Deepsight?

This guide will provide all the answers as to how to unlock higher tiers of Deepsight, as well as what this improved skill is used for.

How to unlock Deepsight tier 2 and 3

Higher tiers of Deepsight are tied directly to Throne World reputation, which you can see by heading over to Fynch in the Quagmire in Savathun’s Throne World. Head over to your new buddy and his departed partner and have a gander at the rank rewards. You’ll see that at rank 11 you’ll unlock tier 2, while at rank 15 tier 3 is provided to you.

To reach rank 15 and gain access to tier 3 Deepsight, you’ll need to earn yourself 15,000 Throne World reputation points. A full breakdown on the Throne World reputation, it’s rewards, and how to farm it can be found in our guide on how to earn Throne World reputation here.

What does tier 2 and 3 Deepsight do?

Like the tier one illusions you can dispel across the story and the open world, tier 2 and 3 deepsight allows you to construct new platforms and reveal secret passageways across the Throne World.

These are important upgrades to snag if you’re hoping to fully explore the region. It provides access to a number of secrets including collectable moths and golden chests. You can either wait until you increase your reputation naturally over time by completing activities on the Throne World, or you can dedicate yourself to grinding out the necessary reputation.

With that, we’ve reached the end of the Deepsight upgrade guide! If you’re looking for information on how to get some of the new exotics added with The Witch Queen, check out our guides on how to earn the exotic glaves, as well as how to grab the Parasite exotic grenade launcher.