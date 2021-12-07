Destiny 2 players have finally woken up on the 30th anniversary pack update day. With a new dungeon called the Grasp of Avarice, a range of new cosmetics, and a large balance patch on the horizon, fans of Bungie’s sci-fi FPS have a lot to look forward to!

But you may have woken up and wondered where all the new stuff is? To help make sure you’re getting into the new content as quickly as possible, we’ve written up this quick guide detailing when exactly the 30th anniversary update drops, as well as a quick update on everything you can expect to see once you’re in.

When is the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary update out?

While Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary update does go live today (December 7), those living in the EU or early birds in the US may have to wait a little longer before you can jump in. The update goes live at:

9AM PST

12PM EST

5PM UK

One hour ahead of this update, Destiny 2 will undergo an hour of maintenance, so there’s no need to rush into the game ahead of time. As long as you’re there for the launch time, you should be good to go!

Destiny 2 30th Anniversary update: what's in the pack?

The new content taking centre stage for this update is likely the new Dungeon set in the cosmodrome - where players will be able to earn the new Thorn armour.

There’s also a returning exotic - the Gjallarhorn - which will be earnable through a quest available as soon as the update goes live.

It wouldn’t be a celebration without some cool new cosmetics. Players who get the pack will be able to obtain a range of new looks for their Guardian - including exclusive emotes, sparrows, ghost shells, and more.

This all comes packages around a considerable balance patch that looks to shift around the meta for both PVE and PVP ahead of the launch of Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion - The Witch Queen.

That expansion is launching February 22, but it’s not all positive news for Destiny fans. Much of the Forsaken expansion is being vaulted away on its release, including the campaign and the Tangled Shore zone.