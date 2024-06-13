Delicious in Dungeon season one is finally coming to a close (after 24 episodes) today, but Trigger has just confirmed that season two is now in production, so rejoice!

The anime, originally titled Dungeon Meshi, has been enjoying a great deal of success in recent months thanks to its mix of both lighthearted moments and hard-hitting drama, all channeled through some of the best-defined and most charming fantasy characters we've seen in a while. In fact, many new fans of the material have jumped straight into the 14 volumes of Ryōko Kui's manga, which ran from 2014 to 2023.

Whether you're choosing not to spoil the story that lies ahead for yourself or have already read through the entire manga series, the announcement of season two being already in production is great news. Chances are we'll have to wait more than a year (or maybe even two) to return to the mysterious dungeon and see what's next for the colorful cast of adventurers, so here's hoping for some video game news maybe?

Little else is known about the second season, though avid manga readers know by now where the season one cutoff point is happening, thus theorizing with relative precision how much ground season two can cover if the anime sticks to a similar episode count. Season one has been a remarkably long one, with the entire run lasting literally half a year, so another lengthy set of episodes could signal a long wait ahead of us if Trigger is allowed to cook as tasty as the first time around.