Lego’s D&D set features a dungeon, a dragon, and even a new adventure

Lego has finally shown off its Dungeons & Dragons set, and yes it has both of those things, as well as a bit more.

Last month Lego started teasing its upcoming collaboration with the now 50-year-old tabletop RPG in order to celebrate the game's anniversary, and yesterday the plastic brick company showed off the 3745 piece in full. It's quite the good looking set, and the mini-figure fans amongst you will be happy to hear that it comes with six figs in total, as well as some brick-built monsters like an owlbear and a displacer beast. Of course, the most eye-catching part of the set is the giant red dragon that can adorn the set's main bridge.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

One of the most exciting parts of the set, though, is the fact there's a whole new adventure book that you'll be able to get and play with using your new Lego mini-figures. If you're a Lego Insider, you'll be able to get it as a digital download for free, or you can spend 2700 Insider points for a paperback version while there's stock. Alternatively, the adventure will be available through D&D Beyond along with character sheets and more.

This set wasn't actually designed by Lego itself, but came about through a competition held by Lego and Wizards of the Coast, in which fans could submit their designs through Lego Ideas, a service where users can vote on fan-made Lego designs to potentially be made real. The D&D set was designed by Lucas Bolt, also known as BoltBuilds, who said "The Dungeons & Dragons theme combined with my love of history, fantasy and making games, inspired me to create a playable layout with different challenges and routes to explore. I had so much fun designing this piece, and it is a real privilege seeing my design developed into a detailed LEGO set to celebrate 50 years of the iconic game."

The set will set you back a hefty $359.99 / €359.99 / £314.99, and you don't have long to save up for it, as it will be available from April 4 next month.