Deathverse: Let It Die is dying, but not permanently

Deathverse: Let It Die, the survival action game set in the same universe as Let It Die, is shuttering its servers, but only temporarily.

Despite only having just launched in October last year, Deathverse developer Supertrick Games has announced in a recent blog post that it will be shutting down the game's servers this July. "There is no doubt that we experienced some challenges since the launch of our game, particularly with regards to in-game matchmaking and lag," reads the post. "We deeply apologise for these issues that may have caused an inconvenience to our players."

The post goes on to explain that the team has tried a number of solutions to fix the issues, with some amount of success, but the underlying problems haven't been resolved. "As a result, the development and operations teams have made the decision to temporarily suspend the game’s services while we redevelop Deathverse: Let It Die."

From the wording of the post it isn't entirely clear if Supertrick Games intends to completely rebuild the game from the ground up. The post does point out how long it takes to develop a game, saying how "it’s impossible to say at this stage whether this is the right choice," pointing it in the direction of the choice being a lot more work than simply building a comprehensive patch.

If you are considering trying out the game before it gets shut down on July 18, hold off on spending any money in the free-to-play game. As the post also announced that from February 7, Death Metal, the in-game currency, will no longer be available to purchase.

In VG247's own review of Deathverse: Let It Die, Connor gave it a 4/5, making note of the fun and unique gameplay, as well as the off-kilter humour, though quite presciently questioned how successful it could be due to a severe lack of marketing, and only giving players a short beta period to try it out.