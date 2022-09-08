If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Fragile's Fave

Death Stranding inspired Cryptobiosis plushies will be available at Tokyo Game Show

They're pink, cute, and round. Take my money!
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
Kojima holds a Cryptobiosis plushie, while lying on another

In a photoshoot fit for Vogue, Hideo Kojima has shared some snaps to Twitter of him posing with some new Cryptobiosis plushies that’ll be available at Tokyo Game Show later this month.

Death Stranding came to PC Game Pass earlier this month... Have you tried it yet?

Details have not yet been revealed regarding the price of the plushies, or whether they’ll be available online during and after Tokyo Game Show. What we do know, however, is that they’re quite charming, even if they are strange, small life forms used for replenishing blood.

Going off the photos that Kojima shared, it appears the plushies will be available in two sizes. One of them being small enough to prop up on a shelf or cuddle to sleep, while the other is large enough to make the perfect cushion, as Kojima exhibits. The plushies are also shown off beside a Danboard figurine for size reference!

This isn’t the first time we’ve been privy so some unnervingly cute Death Stranding plushies, as late last year, a tiny but adorable Cryptobiotes Figure Mascot was made available on the Kojima Productions store.

If you’re not able to make it to Tokyo Game Show, the Mascot is still available via the online store. It's keyring-sized, but hopefully, we might be seeing the all-new, larger plushies make their way online soon, too!

What do you think to the new Cryptobiosis plushies? Personally, I’m a big fan of anything that’s pink, round, and cute (looking at you, Kirby), but I’m not sure if I’m in need of any more plushies right now. Let us know if you’ll be grabbing one, though!

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch