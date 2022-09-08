Death Stranding inspired Cryptobiosis plushies will be available at Tokyo Game Show

In a photoshoot fit for Vogue, Hideo Kojima has shared some snaps to Twitter of him posing with some new Cryptobiosis plushies that’ll be available at Tokyo Game Show later this month.

Death Stranding came to PC Game Pass earlier this month... Have you tried it yet?

Details have not yet been revealed regarding the price of the plushies, or whether they’ll be available online during and after Tokyo Game Show. What we do know, however, is that they’re quite charming, even if they are strange, small life forms used for replenishing blood.

Going off the photos that Kojima shared, it appears the plushies will be available in two sizes. One of them being small enough to prop up on a shelf or cuddle to sleep, while the other is large enough to make the perfect cushion, as Kojima exhibits. The plushies are also shown off beside a Danboard figurine for size reference!

Size for your reference. https://t.co/kl83Ri1mHK pic.twitter.com/TsjAcTyxoW — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 8, 2022

This isn’t the first time we’ve been privy so some unnervingly cute Death Stranding plushies, as late last year, a tiny but adorable Cryptobiotes Figure Mascot was made available on the Kojima Productions store.

If you’re not able to make it to Tokyo Game Show, the Mascot is still available via the online store. It's keyring-sized, but hopefully, we might be seeing the all-new, larger plushies make their way online soon, too!

What do you think to the new Cryptobiosis plushies? Personally, I’m a big fan of anything that’s pink, round, and cute (looking at you, Kirby), but I’m not sure if I’m in need of any more plushies right now. Let us know if you’ll be grabbing one, though!