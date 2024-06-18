A Deadpool and Spider-Man film isn't in the works, but Deadpool & Wolverine's director sure would love to make one

It's just over a month before Deadpool & Wolverine hits cinemas, but its director is already thinking ahead to future projects.

Deadpool & Wolverine exists as a film in one part because Marvel likes making money, but also because the pair of characters are good friends (kind of) in the comics, and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman seemingly wanted to bring that relationship to the live-action screen for the first time. But Wolverine isn't the only relationship of Wade Wilson's that is a fan favourite, as the merc with a mouth is also often paired up with the web slinger himself, Spider-Man. There is a fourth Spider-Man in the works for the MCU, but on the live-action front, he's not had the opportunity to meet Deadpool just yet. But like a lot of fans, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is interested in bringing them together too.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Speaking in an interview in the most recent issue of Total Film (via GamesRadar), Levy shared that he would love to bring Deadpool and Spider-Man together. "The thing about Deadpool is I think he makes everything more interesting because of his audacity," he said. "But, boy, I'd sure love to see Deadpool and Spidey. That's a movie I'd love to make. I feel like Tom Holland would run circles around everyone else."

Interestingly, producer Wendy Jacobson offered an alternative pairing for Deadpool, instead opting for the villain angle by pitting him against She-Hulk villain Titania. "She's such a heightened, hilarious character and also an actor who can improv and is razor-sharp and can banter," Jacobson said. "I can't imagine being an actor, period, but I can't imagine having to work opposite someone like Ryan Reynolds, who is just so quick and so smart and so funny all the time - but that woman could handle it."

Deadpool & Wolverine is out next month, July 26.