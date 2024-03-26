Spider-Man 4 has Disney eyeing up a director that should make the web-slinger a touch fast, and a little furious

It's sounding like some movement is being made on the MCU's fourth Spider-Man film, as Disney is seemingly eyeing up a Fast & Furious director.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now more than two years old at this point, and we haven't seen any more of the friendly neighbourhood superhero since then, but it sounds like some headway is being made on a sequel finally. According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, on his latest release of the Insneider (paywalled), Disney is currently looking to Justin Lin to direct the next entry in the MCU take on Spider-Man, as Jon Watts, director of the first three, is apparently not coming back. Lin is known for directing several entries in the Fast & Furious series like Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, and F9, as well as 2016's Star Trek Beyond.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard was rumoured to be replacing Watts earlier this year, but if that was ever the case, it's sounding like Disney has moved on to Lin to helm the next entry. Sneider's report also claims that Zendaya is set to return to film Spider-Man 4 this summer, which is apparently the reason behind the recent season three delay of Euphoria. Tom Holland is also expected to return, unsurprisingly, but there isn't much known about the potential project at this point in time.

Many MCU Spider-Man fans will obviously be curious as to how things might be picked up, as No Way Home left Peter Parker almost completely alone, with none of his friends remembering him, and all of his family dead. Not exactly the most envious of positions, but a classically miserable situation for the superhero.

It's currently seeming like the MCU is going to have quite a quiet year ahead of itself, as there's only one new film due out this year, Deadpool & Wolverine, which received its first trailer just last month.