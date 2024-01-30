DC's Supergirl casts a House of the Dragon star, and we might be seeing her sooner than expected

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has found its Kryptonian cousin in House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock.

Earlier this month, there were reports that Alcock was heading up against actors like Emilia Jones (CODA) and Meg Donnelly (The Winchesters) to star as Superman's cousin Zor-El, also known as Kara. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter yesterday, it seems like Alcock has come out on top, as she's officially been confirmed to star in the upcoming DC film that's a part of the franchise's overall reboot. It's been previously mentioned that Zor-El would be appearing in a project or two before her own solo outing, which The Hollywood Reporter reiterates, but there's been no confirmation as to whether the character will appear in DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, or a separate project.

THR also says that shooting could begin as soon as this autumn, though it does still need to attach a director - Ana Nogueira, best known as an actor and for her role on The Vampire Diaries, is currently slated as the film's screenwriter. The film is based on the graphic novel of the same name with art by Bilquis Evely, and written by Tom King.

Gunn also shared a post to his Instagram account confirming the news of Alcock's casting, writing, "Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Ana Nogueira."

Alcock is best known for her role as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of House of the Dragon, but doesn't currently have too many other high profile projects under her belt just yet. Supergirl will obviously be her biggest role to date, so it won't be surprising if we start seeing her in more projects soon.