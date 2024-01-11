As James Gunn's long-anticipated Superman: Legacy preps to shoot this spring, DC Studios has now begun the search for Supergirl well ahead of her solo movie even getting a director.

According to Deadline, the plan is to have the character show up in the rebooted DCU well before her movie arrives, that's why they're already looking at actresses such as Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon), Emilia Jones (CODA), and Meg Donnelly (The Winchesters).

Alcock is best known for her lead role as young Rhaenyra Targaryen on the first season of the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, where she's already finished her job unless we're getting flashbacks in later seasons. Jones is known for her role in Apple's Oscar-winning CODA as well as the Netflix series Locke & Key. As for Donnelly, she's starred in Disney Channel's Zombies franchise and has already voiced Supergirl in the DC animated movies Legion of Superheroes and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One.

Since the upcoming Supergirl movie still hasn't found its director (but found its writer in The Vampire Diaries' Ana Nogueira), DC Studios honcho James Gunn is overseeing the search for a new Kara Zor-El after Sasha Calle's mistreatment in the dreadful Flash movie we got last summer as part of the old DCEU's final stretch.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be based on the 2022 comic book series of the same name by Tom King. According to James Gunn, this Supergirl is "much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing." Woman of Tomorrow has quickly become a modern fan-favorite among comic book readers, and it's refreshing to see a studio head actually promote the comic books and authors they're adapting, so we're hoping for the best with this one.