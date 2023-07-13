Dave the Diver is a neat game all about underwater exploration, the management of your sushi restaurant, and keeping customers - and quest-givers - happy. With a pleasing pixel-art style and plenty of eccentric characters, this simulation-adventure game will have you hooked. Much like Dave’s fish.

As you might expect, one of the most important tasks in Dave the Diver is catching fish. These can fetch you a pretty penny or be turned into some delightful recipes for visitors at your restaurant, and the White Trevally is one of the many fish you can use. So, here’s where to find the White Trevally in Dave the Diver.

Where to find White Trevally in Dave the Diver

The White Trevally in Dave the Diver is found during the day-time at depths of 50m to 130m. They’re pretty easy to run into, identifiable by their yellow fins and tail.

If you happen to be completing the Reticent Girl quest, their spawn rate will increase greatly to ensure you complete the quest; this is the perfect time to stock up on plenty of them, if that’s what you’re after.

Here’s the fish you need to look out for. | Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET

In my experience, I found the White Trevally at depths of around 80m, near some squid. A few meters below was the Longnose Sawshark.

How to catch White Trevally in Dave the Diver

The White Trevally in Dave the Diver is easy to catch. It isn’t hostile, so you can simply harpoon it. With an unupgraded harpoon, however, it’ll only take a single attempt to get your hands on. Easy!

