Dave the Diver dove onto Steam and has been plain-sailing since, and there’s hardly any questioning why; the unique concepts patched together in this one adventure/management-sim are lots of fun. You’ll be catching fish by day, and serving them up by night, all while dealing with other underwater secrets.

Some of the secrets of Dave the Diver aren’t secrets, though, really. They’re just plain confusing; for example, how do you get items like the Giant Trevally Fin from fish? This is not made entirely obvious in-game, so here’s our guide on where to find Giant Trevally Fin in Dave the Diver.

Where to find Giant Trevally Fin in Dave the Diver

The Giant Trevally is found in the Blue Hole in Dave the Diver, at depths of 50m to 130m. This large, gray fish isn’t too hard to find, but acquiring the Giant Trevally Fin is a little more troublesome.

This fish is easy to find, but might not spawn every time you dive into the Blue Hole. | Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET

When you find a Giant Trevally, the fish isn’t hostile, so you don’t need to worry about it attacking you. It’s also slow, and has a lot of HP; so you’ll spend a lot of time attacking it, but it isn’t too difficult to catch up with.

Killing it is much easier with an upgraded harpoon or weapon, but you can do it with any equipment. It just may take longer to kill depending on what you’re using.

Once the Giant Trevally is dead, you can gain two items from it; Giant Trevally Meat, and Giant Trevally Fin. Getting your hands on Giant Trevally Fin is a matter of luck, as it will randomly drop from slain Giant Trevally, and will not drop every time.

So, if you’re after Giant Trevally Fin specifically, you’ll need to repeatedly hunt for and kill multiple Giant Trevally until it drops. That’s it!

You can see whether or not you successfully have a Giant Trevally Fin by checking the cargo crate on Cobra’s ship. | Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET

If you get your hands on Giant Trevally Fin, you’ll see it in your collected resources at the end of a dive, and can view it in the cargo crate on Cobra’s ship.

