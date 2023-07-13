How to upgrade weapons and diving gear in Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver is a wonderful game, pairing underwater exploration with the management of sushi restaurant, Blanco Sushi. Ultimately, Dave has his work cut out for him when it comes to catching fish, running the restaurant, and uncovering the Blue Hole’s many secrets.

He even has a couple of enemies, and they’re not just hostile fish… If you’re wanting to make the most of Dave the Diver, lining your pockets with fish and showing enemies who’s boss, you’ll need to know how to upgrade your weapons and diving gear in Dave the Diver.

How to upgrade weapons in Dave the Diver

To upgrade gear and weapons in Dave the Diver, there’s a few holes to jump through first.

You’ll want to have first unlocked the Weapon App on your phone; it can be found in the top-left corner of your device. You’ll unlock the app after completing the ‘Weaponsmith Duff’ side quest, which requires you to find one piece of Rope and one piece of Scrap Iron in the Blue Hole.

However, you won’t be able to do much with the Weapon App at this point. All you will be able to do is purchase a rifle.

In the Blue Hole, you’ll have no doubt come across various weapons and harpoon upgrades in yellow crates. The upgrades and weapons only last for that particular dive, but if you use a new secondary weapon during multiple dives (for example the Hush Dart, or Triple Axel), its blueprint will eventually unlock on the Weapon App so that you can craft it for yourself.

You will need to defeat the Giant Squid boss for Duff and build the translator to speak with the Sea People after progressing further in the story. You’ll finish this up during Chapter 2 of the game. Once that’s done, you can explore the app's potential some more!

After building the translater, Duff will appear to explain weapon enhancement to you. | Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET

You will be able to upgrade the damage of the weapons that you already have, including your harpoon, and can enhance your weapons with different damage-types to your harpoon such as Shock, Poison, or Flame. As ever, you'll need to craft the weapon at the Weapon App first before upgrading it. Then, these upgrades come at a cost; you’ll need to farm materials in abundance from the Blue Hole to successfully upgrade items.

Use the Weapon App for all your weaponry needs, but you will need to progress with Dave the Diver’s story first. | Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET

How to upgrade diving gear in Dave the Diver

Your diving gear in Dave the Diver can be upgraded using the iDiver App on your phone. This will fortunately be unlocked super early on in your playthrough!

Upgrade your diving gear using gold via the iDiver App. | Image credit: VG247 | MINTROCKET

Using the iDiver App, you can upgrade your Air Tank, Diving Suit, Cargo Box, and Harpoon Gun to begin with.

From then onwards, all you need to do is earn plenty of money selling sushi and resources. Your first few upgrades will be pretty cheap, but as is the case with most simulation games, the price will ramp up pretty quickly. You’ll also unlock new equipment that you’ll want to upgrade, so bear this in mind when splashing the cash!

